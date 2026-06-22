Daily Chronicle 2026 Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Kaneland's Adriana Warrington kicks the ball away from Sycamore's Cortni Kruizenga during their April game at Kaneland High School. (Mark Busch)

Daily Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Area Player of the Year

Izzie Segreti, sr., MF, Sycamore

Genoa-Kingston's Madelynn Swanson makes a save during their April game against North Boone at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

All-area first team

Cortni Kruizenga, sr., F, Sycamore

Making her third straight first-team appearance and fourth all-area appearance, Kruizenga finished the year with 19 goals and nine assists.

Taylor Mills, so., F, Kaneland

After putting up 23 goals as a freshman, Mills came down to earth. She still posted 15 goals and 11 assists in earning a spot on the Interstate 8 all-conference team.

Hernandez controlled the offense for the Cogs in the center of the field, scoring 26 goals and dishing out 12 assists. She finished third in the Big Northern Conference in both goals and points. She helped the Cogs win back-to-back regional titles for the first time in school history.

Addi Rodriguez, jr., MF, Sycamore

Rodriguez had a breakout season with 17 goals and eight assists for the Spartans.

Erin Doucette, sr., MF, Kaneland

The Daily Chronicle 2025 Player of the Year, Doucette scored 26 goals and finished with 20 assists. She was an all-state selection and one of three players of the year in the Interstate 8. She will be playing for Lewis University, an NCAA Division II school.

Kyra Lilly, sr., MF, Kaneland

The multisport standout for the Knights finished with 20 goals and 19 assists. She was an all-sectional pick as well as all-conference.

Grace Amptmann, sr., D, Sycamore

Amptmann became an all-area first-team selection for the third straight year. She had a goal and an assist, but her biggest contributions were helping goalie Lana Walker and the Sycamore back line keep a clean sheet in 10 games this year.

Adriana Warrington, sr., D, Kaneland

Warrington was part of a very good back line for the Knights that kept opponents struggling to score all year. She was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8 and an all-sectional honorable mention.

Corinne Faivre, so., D, Kaneland

Faivre gets on to the all-area first team for the second year in her two-year varsity career. She was a key part of the Knights back line and also had two goals and three assists.

Kelsie Ryder, so., D, Sycamore

Ryder was another strong part of the Spartans’ back line that helped Sycamore claim a share of the Interstate 8 title and win a regional title. She had two goals and four assists.

Maddie Swanson, sr., goalie, Genoa-Kingston

Swanson was an integral part of the Cogs’ historic two-year run that included a Big Northern Conference title in 2025 and back-to-back regional titles. She was all-BNC three years in a row as a goalie after she was a midfielder as a freshman. She holds every school goalkeeping record with 50 wins, 30 shutouts and a 1.27 career goals-against average.

Sycamore's Marin Gautcher kicks the ball away from DeKalb's Alexia Ortiz during their game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

All-Area Second Team

Olivia Leonforte, fr., F, Genoa-Kingston

Anna Herrmann, sr., MF, Hinckley-Big Rock

Marin Gautcher, jr., MF, Sycamore

Lizzie Goff, jr., MF, Sycamore

Grace Hall, jr., D, Hinckley-Big Rock

Isabella Ortega, jr., D, Genoa-Kingston

Dulce Ibarra, sr., D, Genoa-Kingston

Lana Walker, sr., goalie, Sycamore

Rachel Dean, jr., goalie, Hinckley-Big Rock

Elizabeth Meeks, sr., goalie, DeKalb