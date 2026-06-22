Skyler Saelens wins $2,500 renewable energy scholarship

Cypress Creek Energy a U.S. power producer delivering reliable, affordable energy from a broad portfolio of generation assets. (Photo Provided By Cypress Creek Energy)

Skyler Saelens, a Morris Community High School student, has won a $2,500 scholarship from Cypress Creek Energy, a solar and battery storage company operating in Grundy County.

The award recognizes academic achievement and leadership potential as part of the company’s Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders program, which encourages students to consider careers in renewable energy and STEM fields.

Saelens was one of 207 students nationwide selected for the 2026 scholarship. The award supports tuition, housing, books, and other educational expenses.

The application process required students to submit a video answering: “How does renewable energy affect your future?” The question reflects the program’s focus on connecting young people to careers in energy and sustainability.

Skyler Saelens is being presented with her award by Cypress Creek Energy employee Ryan Anderson. (Photo Provided By Cypress Creek Energy )

Cypress Creek Energy launched the scholarship program in 2023 to invest in communities where the company develops solar and battery storage projects. This year, the program expanded to 33 municipalities. Since its start, the company has awarded $343,500 in scholarships to students across 50 municipalities nationwide.

“The future of our industry, our communities, and our country will be shaped by young people like these students,” CEO of Cypress Creek Energy, Kevin Smith, said in a news release. “We’re proud to support these students as they take the next step in their education and look forward to seeing the impact they’ll make in the years ahead.”

The company, which has commercialized 19 gigawatts of energy projects and operates more than 8.6 gigawatts of assets across 24 states, said the scholarship reflects its commitment to investing in the communities where it operates.