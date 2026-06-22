Swedish Days parking restrictions, street closures begin June 23 in downtown Geneva

Mike Luse, of Belvidere, with the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, operates an Illinois Steam Engine Thresher built in Sycamore in 1916, during the 75th annual Swedish Days parade on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in downtown Geneva. The event, sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, was the final event of the festival that ran June 18th-22th. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Various downtown streets will be closed and parking restrictions implemented for Swedish Days starting June 23, Geneva police said.

The festival runs June 24 through June 28 in downtown Geneva.

Temporary parking restriction signage will be posted.

Festival areas impacted include Third Street from State to South streets, James Street from Second to Fifth streets and Campbell Street from Second to Fifth streets. Residents are discouraged from removing the signage. Vehicles parked in restricted areas may be ticketed or towed. Parking within 20 feet or at a crosswalk or intersection is prohibited.

Street closures include:

James Street from Third to Fourth streets from June 23 through June 29.

Third Street from James to Campbell streets beginning June 24.

Campbell Street from Third Street to the city parking lot entrance from 6 to 11 a.m. June 25.

Third Street from State to James streets from 5 to 9 p.m. June 27.

The 300 block of James Street will be closed through the festival’s conclusion. The Third Street block near the Kane County Courthouse is shut down through June 27. The block will reopen except for the Swedish Days Parade on June 28. A law enforcement drone will be used to support public safety.

A parade detour route also will be established and directed by police officers at various parade route locations.

June 28 parade route street closures include:

State Street from Second Street to Logan Avenue on the Fox River’s west side.

Third Street from State Street to Illinois State Route 31.

Anderson Boulevard from State to Union streets.

Illinois State Route 38 westbound motorists are encouraged to travel north on Second Street, west on Stevens Street, north on Edison Street, west on Union Street and south on Logan Avenue. The detour route is reversed for State Street eastbound motorists.

For information, visit genevachamber.com.