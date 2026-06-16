‘That family would be without a house’ - Yorkville honors 2 residents for dousing neighbor’s house fire

(file photo) The city of Yorkville and the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District honored two residents who helped douse a fire on a neighbor's house before it consumed the residence. (Steven Buyansky)

When it comes to fire safety, sometimes quick thinking can make the difference between a house saved and a house lost.

The city of Yorkville and the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District took a moment to applaud the decisive actions of two residents who helped save a neighbor’s house from going up in flames.

Fire Chief Jeremy Messersmith said the courageous actions of residents Dylan Frieders and Anabel Kribbs to alert their neighbors so they could safely evacuate and to help douse the flames saved the house.

Frieders and Kribbs were outside when they witnessed flames crawling up the side of the neighbor’s house on Twin Leaf Trail.

“They were able to get a quick call to get the residents and their pets out,” Messersmith said during the June 9 City Council meeting. “They were also able to get water (from a cooler) on the fire and put it out before it got up into the attic space. It completely saved their house.”

Messersmith said with the wind direction blowing toward the house, if the flames would have reached the attic the entire home likely would have been lost.

When the fire crew arrived, the fire has already been completely extinguished. Messersmith said so many fires spread into the attic without residents even knowing of the imminent danger.

“What you guys did truly made a difference,” Messersmith said. “That family would be without a house. They were able to sleep in that house that night.”

The city of Yorkville presented both Frieders and Kribbs certificates of recognition from the city. Frieders was on-hand at the meeting for the recognition presented by Mayor John Purcell.

“His awareness, courage, and quick action reflect the qualities of the Yorkville community spirit, and his efforts are greatly appreciated,” Purcell said during the meeting. “You saved some lives when you saved the house.”