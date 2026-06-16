Joke’s on them: Batavia burglars thought they were stealing good tires

A tire and car repair shop in Batavia was tired of having its shed broken into – so employees drilled holes into the old tires stored there, according to a police report released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

Firestone Tire & Auto at 351 S. Randall Road reported the burglary and property damage to its storage shed May 25, according to the police report.

The shed is where the business stores old tires, the report stated.

Because of previous break-ins, the business built a brush pile behind the shed to prevent entry and drilled holes into all the tires to make them of no value to be stolen, the report stated.

When the business opened on May 25, employees found the shed door pried open, a gate mechanism bent, a chain broken, the lock missing and wood panels from the fence torn off, the report stated.

Tires removed from the shed were left outside just east of the shed – believed to be discarded because they were useless due to the holes drilled into them, the report stated.