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DeKalb County United to offer youth soccer clinic July 11

Soccer event part of WNIJ Hola’s Familia Fest

2024 WNIJ Familia Fest

2024 WNIJ Familia Fest (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University )

By Kate Santillan

DeKalb County United will offer a youth soccer clinic for children ages five to 13 at WNIJ Hola’s Familia Fest.

The free clinic will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 11 at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive.

Participants can practice passing, dribbling and teamwork. The clinic also includes a dribbling, juggling and passing showcase. Registration is required. To register, visit northernpublicradio.org/familiafest.

Attendees are also invited to participate in Familia Fest.

Familia Fest features a car show, English and Spanish children’s story time, bounce house, touch-a-tractor event, adult soccer tournament, United Elite MMA Demo, STEAM activities and Dimensions Dance Academy and musician performances. Food will be offered by local food trucks.

For information, visit northernpublicradio.org/familiafest.

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