DeKalb County United to offer youth soccer clinic July 11

DeKalb County United will offer a youth soccer clinic for children ages five to 13 at WNIJ Hola’s Familia Fest.

The free clinic will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 11 at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive.

Participants can practice passing, dribbling and teamwork. The clinic also includes a dribbling, juggling and passing showcase. Registration is required. To register, visit northernpublicradio.org/familiafest.

Attendees are also invited to participate in Familia Fest.

Familia Fest features a car show, English and Spanish children’s story time, bounce house, touch-a-tractor event, adult soccer tournament, United Elite MMA Demo, STEAM activities and Dimensions Dance Academy and musician performances. Food will be offered by local food trucks.

For information, visit northernpublicradio.org/familiafest.