Sycamore’s Bella Jacobs, Kairi Lantz earn ICA first-team all-state recognition

Sycamore's Bella Jacobs delivers a pitch Thursday, May 14, 2026, during their game against DeKalb on Mary M. Bell Field at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore senior pitcher Bella Jacobs and senior catcher Kairi Lantz were Illinois Coaches Association All-State First-Team Class 3A softball selections, announced earlier this week.

Junior teammate Addi Armstrong was a third-team selection, while rival Kaneland also placed three on the all-state team - junior Madison Kossakowski was a second-teamer and sophomore catcher Lillyana Crawford and senior pitcher Ellie Peck each made the third team.

DeKalb sophomore shortstop Alaynna Johnson was a third-team selection in 4A. Genoa-Kingston senior infielder Lizzie Davis earned a spot on the 2A second team while junior catcher Ari Rich was on the third team.

The 2026 Daily Chronicle All-Area Team and Player of the Year is scheduled to be released next week.