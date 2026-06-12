Sycamore’s Bella Jacobs, Kairi Lantz earn ICA first-team all-state recognition

Sycamore senior pitcher Bella Jacobs and senior catcher Kairi Lantz were Illinois Coaches Association All-State First-Team Class 3A softball selections, announced earlier this week.
Junior teammate Addi Armstrong was a third-team selection, while rival Kaneland also placed three on the all-state team - junior Madison Kossakowski was a second-teamer and sophomore catcher Lillyana Crawford and senior pitcher Ellie Peck each made the third team.
DeKalb sophomore shortstop Alaynna Johnson was a third-team selection in 4A. Genoa-Kingston senior infielder Lizzie Davis earned a spot on the 2A second team while junior catcher Ari Rich was on the third team.
The 2026 Daily Chronicle All-Area Team and Player of the Year is scheduled to be released next week.