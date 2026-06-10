DeKalb library to host Lone Ranger presentation June 10

Adults can learn about the origins of fabled characters from “The Lone Ranger,” including the Lone Ranger, Tonto and Silver the horse, at a presentation at the DeKalb Public Library.
The free presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. June 10 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.
Attendees will be able to learn about the Lone Ranger character’s history. Participants also can listen to a Lone Ranger radio program and watch a Lone Ranger TV show episode. No registration is required.
For information, email elizabethh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.