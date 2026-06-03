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Sycamore’s Bella Jacobs named Interstate 8 softball MVP

Total of 18 players from conference earn first-team selections, including 5 from champion Spartans

Sycamore's Bella Jacobs delivers a pitch Thursday, May 14, 2026, during their game against DeKalb on Mary M. Bell Field at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Sycamore's Bella Jacobs delivers a pitch during their game against DeKalb on Mary M. Bell Field at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

By Russ Hodges

Interstate 8 2026 All-Conference Team

As voted by the coaches

Most Valuable Player: Bella Jacobs, sr., Sycamore

Sycamore: Addison Armstrong, jr., Callie Countryman, jr., Bella Jacobs, sr., Kairi Lantz, sr., Riley Schuller, sr.

Ottawa: Teagan Darif, fr., Rylee Harsted, sr., Piper Lewis, jr., Bobbi Snook, jr.

Morris: Mylie Hughes, sr., Aubrey McConnell, fr., Halie Olson, jr., Cami Pfeiffer, jr.

Kaneland: Madison Kossakowski, jr., Ansley Ruh, jr.

LaSalle-Peru: Karmen Piano, sr., Taylor Vescogni, sr.

Rochelle: Phelisity Lopez, jr.

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Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.