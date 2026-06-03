Sycamore’s Bella Jacobs named Interstate 8 softball MVP

Interstate 8 2026 All-Conference Team
As voted by the coaches
Most Valuable Player: Bella Jacobs, sr., Sycamore
Sycamore: Addison Armstrong, jr., Callie Countryman, jr., Bella Jacobs, sr., Kairi Lantz, sr., Riley Schuller, sr.
Ottawa: Teagan Darif, fr., Rylee Harsted, sr., Piper Lewis, jr., Bobbi Snook, jr.
Morris: Mylie Hughes, sr., Aubrey McConnell, fr., Halie Olson, jr., Cami Pfeiffer, jr.
Kaneland: Madison Kossakowski, jr., Ansley Ruh, jr.
LaSalle-Peru: Karmen Piano, sr., Taylor Vescogni, sr.
Rochelle: Phelisity Lopez, jr.