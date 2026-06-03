DeKalb library to hold PlayStation 5 gaming tournaments June 3 and 17

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Teenagers in sixth through 12th grades can participate in two PlayStation 5 gaming tournaments to test their skills at the DeKalb Public Library in June.

The free tournament will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 3 and 17 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St.

The tournament games include “EAFC26,” “College Football 26,” “Madden26″ and “NBA 2K26.” Nintendo Switch, PS4 and XBoxOne games also will be available. The winner may receive a candy prize. Pizza will be served by Vinny’s Pizza. Due to only 16 spots being available, registration is required. To register, visit the Teen Room.

For information, email yooneks@dkpl.org, or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2450.