Residential fire in Sycamore ruled accidental

Sycamore firefighters responded to an accidental building fire Saturday night, officials said.

Crews were called at about 7:34 p.m. Saturday to a fire on South Locust Street after the caller reported smoke in a building.

Firefighters said the occupants were out of the residence by the time crews arrived, according to a news release from the Sycamore Fire Department.

Firefighters found the fire inside a wall of the residence, but they quickly brought it under control, according to the release.

Crews remained on the scene for about two hours.

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation but the fire was ruled accidental, according to the fire department.

Officials estimated the fire caused about $75,000 in damage to the residence.

Crews from DeKalb, Elburn, Hampshire, Cortland, Maple Park, Kirkland, Burlington, Pingree Grove, ComEd and Nicor assisted, along with Sycamore police and DeKalb County telecommunicators.