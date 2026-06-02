Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Residential fire in Sycamore ruled accidental

Sycamore Fire Department responds to structure fire on Locust Street

Sycamore Fire Department headquarters sign Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Sycamore Fire Department headquarters sign Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

By Kelsey Rettke

Sycamore firefighters responded to an accidental building fire Saturday night, officials said.

Crews were called at about 7:34 p.m. Saturday to a fire on South Locust Street after the caller reported smoke in a building.

Firefighters said the occupants were out of the residence by the time crews arrived, according to a news release from the Sycamore Fire Department.

Firefighters found the fire inside a wall of the residence, but they quickly brought it under control, according to the release.

Crews remained on the scene for about two hours.

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation but the fire was ruled accidental, according to the fire department.

Officials estimated the fire caused about $75,000 in damage to the residence.

Crews from DeKalb, Elburn, Hampshire, Cortland, Maple Park, Kirkland, Burlington, Pingree Grove, ComEd and Nicor assisted, along with Sycamore police and DeKalb County telecommunicators.

BreakingDeKalb CountyLocal NewsSycamoreSycamore Fire DepartmentLocalFireDeKalb County Front Headlines
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.