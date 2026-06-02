Big Boy steam locomotive rides through DeKalb on coast-to-coast trip for nation’s 250th

Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 pulls in for a whistle stop Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive, the largest in the world, rode through DeKalb on Tuesday.

The train is on a coast-to-coast trip to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

Among its stops in the region Tuesday afternoon were Sterling and Rochelle, which included whistle stops to the delight of huge crowds and onlookers.

Over 2,000 people are estimated to have come to the Rochelle Railroad Park on Tuesday to see the Big Boy locomotive make a whistle stop, Rochelle Director of Community Engagement Jenny Thompson said.

Hundreds stretched along both sides of the train tracks in downtown Sterling on Tuesday to catch a glimpse as the huge steam engine rolled by.

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive was delayed for around 30 minutes before crossing from Iowa into Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, passing through Morrison shortly after 1:45 p.m.

Big Boy headed into West Chicago Tuesday evening.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Crowds flocked to the Rochelle Railroad Park to see the Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

As it makes its way east, Big Boy 4014 will end up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 4 before starting its westward return journey, including stops in St. Louis, Missouri. The train is expected to travel through central Illinois in mid-July.

Stops in New York, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado await the historic locomotive in late July.

Shaw Local’s Jeff Helfrich and Jeannine Otto contributed.