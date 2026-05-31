Foundation distributes $119K to 18 DeKalb County nonprofits

Eighteen local organizations will receive a share of $119,900 in Community Needs Grants from the DeKalb County Community Foundation to help local programming.

From expanding access to food to enriching organizational programming with new curriculum and educational materials, the grants reflect the Foundation’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in DeKalb County.

“This grant is instrumental to the Meals on Wheels program serving southern DeKalb County in addressing malnutrition, food insecurity, and social isolation for so many,” Voluntary Action Center grants management director Ellen Rogers said in a news release. “The generous support of the Foundation donors, Board of Directors, and staff have long made a tremendous difference to VAC and the communities it serves throughout DeKalb County.”

Community Needs Grants are distributed to eligible organizations in DeKalb County each spring and fall.

Applications align with the Foundation’s five grantmaking interest areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Community Development, Environment and Animal Welfare, and Health and Human Services.

Spring 2026 Community Needs Grant awardees:

Adventure Works of DeKalb County, Inc. - $10,000 to install outdoor lighting to improve safety and expand service hours

$10,000 to install outdoor lighting to improve safety and expand service hours Children’s Community Theatre - $4,200 to purchase organization units and seating to furnish their newly acquired building

$4,200 to purchase organization units and seating to furnish their newly acquired building DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board - $1,000 to bring the LGBTQ+ history “Legacy Wall” exhibit to DeKalb County

$1,000 to bring the LGBTQ+ history “Legacy Wall” exhibit to DeKalb County Kishwaukee College Foundation - $13,000 for technology upgrades in Kishwaukee Community College’s greenhouse

$13,000 for technology upgrades in Kishwaukee Community College’s greenhouse League of Women Voters of DeKalb County - $2,000 to purchase equipment for their Every Vote Matters campaign

$2,000 to purchase equipment for their Every Vote Matters campaign Lee Community Fire Protection District - $13,000 to purchase turnout gear

$13,000 to purchase turnout gear NIU STEAM - $4,000 to purchase technology needs for the NextGen Huskies: Youth-Led Media & Storytelling Initiative

$4,000 to purchase technology needs for the NextGen Huskies: Youth-Led Media & Storytelling Initiative Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center - $2,800 to purchase furniture for the Living Room program

$2,800 to purchase furniture for the Living Room program Open Door Rehabilitation Center - $8,100 to purchase equipment for a new west workshop classroom and a wood workshop

$8,100 to purchase equipment for a new west workshop classroom and a wood workshop Opportunity House, Inc. - $20,000 to purchase technology and curriculum for vocational education and training

$20,000 to purchase technology and curriculum for vocational education and training Preservation of Egyptian Theatre, Inc. - $5,000 to improve dressing room spaces and install a new hospitality area

$5,000 to improve dressing room spaces and install a new hospitality area RAMP - $5,500 to purchase equipment and supplies for the RAMP Mobile Career Simulation Lab

$5,500 to purchase equipment and supplies for the RAMP Mobile Career Simulation Lab Shabbona Community Fire Department - $3,000 to replace old or missing address signs to ensure fast and accurate response time

$3,000 to replace old or missing address signs to ensure fast and accurate response time St. Mary School – DeKalb - $7,100 to install increased safety measures in high-traffic areas of school facilities

$7,100 to install increased safety measures in high-traffic areas of school facilities Sweet Life Garden Group, Inc. - $1,900 to create an on-site food pantry garden in collaboration with Elder Care Services

$1,900 to create an on-site food pantry garden in collaboration with Elder Care Services Village of Shabbona - $5,000 to install a digital display for resident communication

$5,000 to install a digital display for resident communication Village of Waterman - $6,300 to construct a gazebo in Garfield Park

$6,300 to construct a gazebo in Garfield Park Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois - $8,000 to support the purchase of updated refrigeration units for the VAC kitchen located within Fox Valley Community Services in Sandwich.

“We are deeply grateful for the awarded funds, which will help support our voter education program, ‘Every Vote Matters,’” League of Women Voters of DeKalb County president Christi Slavenas also said in the news release. “Whether engaging children at elementary schools, families at community celebrations, or adults at voter registration events, we see energy, curiosity, and critical thinking at work. Regardless of our political backgrounds, we are all in this together, and the more we can empower voters, the stronger our community will be.”

One of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation, Community Needs Grants receive funding through Community Impact Funds, Field of Interest Funds, and Donor Advised Funds. Donations to Funds at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For more information, contact grants@dekalbccf.org.