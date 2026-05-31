DeKalb residents invited to Ward 7 meeting June 3

DeKalb 7th Ward Alderman John Walker speaks Monday, June 23, 2025, during the DeKalb City Council meeting at the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Ward 7 residents are invited to attend a meeting led by 7th Ward Alderman John Walker to discuss issues, opportunities and concerns in the city of DeKalb.

The meeting runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 3 in the Hampton Inn conference room, 663 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Attendees should expect discussion topics such as Devoinaire Farms speeding concerns; the Van Buer Plaza Juneteenth event; Devonaire Farms Windmill Way new development; Midwest Professional Empire and Associates LLC special services; and stationary vehicles and vehicles blocking city sidewalks ticketing.

Walker will provide opening remarks and facilitate the discussion.

Time also will be allotted for resident comments. Participants can record or livestream the meeting.

Attendees are asked to email discussion topics of interest to john.walker@cityofdekalb.com.