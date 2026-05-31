DeKalb library to host workNet Batavia booth June 1

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a workNet Batavia information booth for residents to learn about free available DeKalb County career services.

The info booth will be set up from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. June 1 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Participants can receive help with job search tips, interview preparation, workforce and training resources connections, applications and resumes from career navigators. Attendees also can learn about monthly one–on–one career appointments at the library and workNet Batavia’s DeKalb office. No registration is required.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.