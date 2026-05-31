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DeKalb Chamber executive director participates in program master class

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce executive director and DeKalb Chamber Foundation CEO Matt Duffy participating in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program Master Class on K-12 Data, Assessment, and Accountability

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce executive director and DeKalb Chamber Foundation CEO Matt Duffy participating in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program Master Class on K-12 Data, Assessment, and Accountability (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

By Kate Santillan

DeKalb Chamber Executive Director and Chamber Foundation CEO Matt Duffy recently participated in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program Master Class on K-12 Data, Assessment, and Accountability.

The program was held May 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C.

Duffy was one of 33 participants selected from 22 states. The program will continue through the end of the year online. The master class features a series of collaborative discussions and speakers.

The program included graduates from the 12 previous Business Leads Fellowship Program cohorts. The participants engaged in discussion regarding data and accountability’s K-12 system role and how the metrics impact the workforce and education connection.

“Participating in this Master Class provided a unique opportunity to collaborate with leaders from across the country,” Duffy said in a news release. “Sharing insights on how we can better use data to align our educational outcomes with the needs of our local economy is essential to creating a talent pipeline for the continued growth of DeKalb and the surrounding region.”

The master class is designed to empower business leaders with tools and networking to advocate for a more effective and transparent education system. Attendees share practices to help bridge the skills gap and improve economic mobility in states and communities.

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