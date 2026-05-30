Sycamore library’s Summer Reading Challenge begins May 29

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Sycamore Public Library will hold its 2026 “Plant a Seed, Read!” Summer Reading Challenge to encourage community members to read during the summer.

The challenge runs from May 29 through Aug. 7.

Participants can track reading and activities through the library’s online reading platform. Paper reading logs also will be provided.

“At its heart, the Summer Reading Challenge is about creating access to knowledge, imagination, and opportunity,” Sycamore Public Library assistant director Jill Carter said in a news release. “Public libraries exist to ensure everyone has the ability to learn, grow, and discover new perspectives. We are proud to offer a program that helps bring our community together through reading and shared experiences, all summer long.”

The challenge includes various local coupon prizes, activities and giveaways. The library also will offer summer events and programs such as performances, family experiences, workshops and STEM activities.

The Sycamore Public Library will celebrate the challenge’s end with an End of Summer Reading Extravaganza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

For information or to register, visit sycamorelibrary.org/summer-reading-challenge/.