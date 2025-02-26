More than 80 to be laid off from Kindred Hospital in Sycamore

The entrance to Kindred Hospital, 225 Edward St., Sycamore, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. The hospital is expected to close in 2025, officials confirmed to Shaw Local News Network. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – More than 80 people employed at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore are poised to lose their jobs as Scion Health officials prepare to shutter the hospital.

On Feb. 10, a notice submitted to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity showed Scion Health’s plan to lay off 83 workers in Sycamore.

In an email to Shaw Local News Network, Scion Health Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Jeanie Rittenberry said that Kindred is in the process of consolidating their northern Illinois hospitals from four to two – Kindred Hospital Chicago North, 2544 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago and Kindred Hospital Chicago Northlake, 365 E. North Ave, Northlake.

“This decision was made after carefully considering the excess number of long-term acute care beds in the local community, as well as Kindred’s capacity to accommodate the current volume of patients across the market,” Rittenberry wrote.

Officials with the Louisville, Kentucky-based operator of Kindred Hospital in Sycamore announced in late October their intentions to close the long-term acute care facility within the next six month, citing declined patient numbers.

The 64-bed hospital had fewer than 20 beds filled at the time and saw a 25% decline in hospital use between 2018 and 2023, health system staff told Shaw Local.

Kindred Sycamore Hospital employees weren’t the only group laid off, however. At Kindred Hospital Lakeshore, 6130 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, 73 employees under Scion Health’s umbrella on Feb. 10 were also notified they’d be laid off from their jobs.

Kindred Hospital Sycamore is no longer admitting patients. Rittenberrry said that Kindred’s efforts to leave the Sycamore hospital will conclude by the end of March.

Rittenberry said that employees were informed of the consolidation plan, before the transition and were offered options to work elsewhere for the company.

“Kindred has offered substantially all employees, including all frontline employees in good standing, job opportunities at other Kindred hospitals,” Rittenberry wrote. “Those employees who chose not to accept positions at other Kindred hospitals have been offered financial and other transitional assistance.”

The City of Sycamore is auctioning off the hospital building when empty. The action will run March 24 through March 26 and begin at $1, according to the city. City staff cited a desire to redevelop the property and encourage new business in the area.