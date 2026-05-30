Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Learn about native instruments at DeKalb library, part of America250 initiative

Session is May 30

The Lombard Historical Society and Museum will host award-winning Ojibwe author Kim Sigafus as she presents Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard.

Residents can learn about the history and use of Native instruments at an event at the DeKalb Public Library May 30 (Kim Sigafus | kimberlysigafus.com)

By Kate Santillan

Residents can learn about the history and use of Native instruments at an event at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free event will be held at 2 p.m. May 30 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will learn about the drum, rain stick and flute. Attendees also can learn how to play the instruments and a song. The event includes take-home music and a question and answer session. The event will be led by Ojibwe author and speaker Kim Sigafus McIver. The event is part of the library’s America250 initiative. No registration is required.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDeKalb