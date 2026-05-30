Learn about native instruments at DeKalb library, part of America250 initiative

Residents can learn about the history and use of Native instruments at an event at the DeKalb Public Library May 30 (Kim Sigafus | kimberlysigafus.com)

Residents can learn about the history and use of Native instruments at an event at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free event will be held at 2 p.m. May 30 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will learn about the drum, rain stick and flute. Attendees also can learn how to play the instruments and a song. The event includes take-home music and a question and answer session. The event will be led by Ojibwe author and speaker Kim Sigafus McIver. The event is part of the library’s America250 initiative. No registration is required.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.