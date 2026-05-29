DeKalb County History Center to host expansion grand opening May 30

The DeKalb County History Center will host an event to celebrate its campus expansion project’s grand opening and new “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit debut May 30 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

The DeKalb County History Center will host an event for community members to celebrate its campus expansion project’s grand opening and new “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit debut.

The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. May 30 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The event features face painting with Creations by Kate, family-friendly activities, refreshments and opportunities to hold, pet and feed baby goats with Legacy Farms.

A ribbon-cutting and announcement thanking campus project contributors is set for 12:15 p.m. A mini barn quilt painting workshop will be led by Courtney Sliga of The Verdant Path at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees can tour the history center’s stabilized Corn Crib. The Corn Crib was redesigned with an outdoor music venue and classroom, pavilion, walking paths and campus improvements designed to create community learning and engagement spaces.

The “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit was created as part of the statewide and national America250 commemoration. The exhibit reflects on the ideals of equality, freedom, the pursuit of happiness and the Declaration of Independence. The “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit also explores the stories, people and places that shaped DeKalb County.

“Inspired by the statewide themes of Illinois America250: Power of Place, We the People, and Doing History, the History Center has created local experiences designed to connect visitors with DeKalb County’s unique role in the American story,” History Center executive director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release.

“There are hands-on activities for families; familiar names as well as new stories highlighted throughout the exhibit; and a wide variety of programming scheduled throughout the year,” she said. “There is truly something for everyone.”

The DeKalb County History Center’s campus expansion celebrates and preserves DeKalb County’s agricultural heritage through enhanced outdoor spaces and restored historic structures. The “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit also will highlight changemakers from various backgrounds whose vision, service and leadership shaped the county’s future and history. DeKalb County companion exhibits will feature community stories and local leaders.

The exhibit costs $5 and is free for history center members and children ages 14 and younger.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.

The DeKalb County History Center will host an event to celebrate its campus expansion project’s grand opening and new “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit debut May 30 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )