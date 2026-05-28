One dead after being struck by train in DeKalb

Train crossing at North Third Street in downtown DeKalb shown here Monday, Nov. 20. 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

One person was killed after they were struck by a train in downtown DeKalb Thursday, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said.

About 1 p.m., DeKalb police responded to a call from Union Pacific about a person being struck by a train, Byrd said.

“It was a train versus pedestrian crash,” Byrd said. “The pedestrian is deceased; however, we do not know the identity of this pedestrian at this time.”

The crash was near the intersection of South Second and Grove streets. Byrd said Union Pacific workers made the initial call to report the train strike.

A citywide emergency alert went out about 1:13 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area while first responders worked “on an accident.”

By 3 p.m., the train had moved, allowing traffic to begin flowing across the railroad tracks in DeKalb again.

Although the scene had cleared, Byrd said an investigation into the crash was “in its preliminary stages.”

He also reminded the public to be careful when trains pass by.

“We have to follow the traffic control devices that are in place,” Byrd said. “It’s the standard for public safety in regard to being near train tracks.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.