Ava Lambert scores twice as Plainfield Central tops Sycamore, reaches sectional final

Plainfield Central players watch the closing minutes of their 3-1 win against Sycamore in a Class 2A Orion Sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 26, 202. (Eddie Carifio)

Ava Lambert said her direct kicks haven’t exactly been the best this year, so she’s been working on them intensely.

The Plainfield Central junior forward showed off that hard work on Tuesday in a Class 2A Orion Sectional semifinal against Sycamore, launching a direct kick into the perfect spot where Lana Walker couldn’t get to it, pushing the Wildcats’ lead to two goals in a 3-1 win.

“I’ve been trying to practice those more because they’ve been not-so-good throughout the season,” Lambert said. “I’m just trying to find the top corner and the back of the net.”

She did that in the 32nd minute with her team up 2-1, taking the free kick from the left side and putting it up over the Sycamore wall, Walker, and finding the far right top corner.

It ended up being the last goal of the game and helped send the Wildcats (16-8-2) into the sectional championship game against Geneva, which beat Ottawa 6-0 in the early semifinal at Orion.

“We’re set, but no one’s stopping that,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said. “No one’s saving that shot. That was a fantastic shot.”

Lambert started the scoring in the eighth minute, also on a set piece. This time, Lexi McLuskey launched a corner kick to Lambert, who was waiting at the far post.

Sycamore players walk off the field at the end of their 3-1 to Plainfield Central on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Eddie Carifio)

Lambert headed it home and the Wildcats grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Spartans (15-10).

“Lexi always gives us great balls and then she usually tries finding the PK spot, so I know where she usually tries to play it,” Lambert said. “I just to get getting my head on it or any touch on it to get it in the back of the net.”

Plainfield Central coach Ken Schoen said Lambert is always an impact player for the Wildcats, even when she’s kept off the board.

As the leading goal scorer, however, that doesn’t happen too often.

“She’s a heck of a player,” Schoen said. “She always gives a great effort. I know she scored two today but even when she’s not on the scoresheet, she’s still giving us things like possession, headers on set plays, clearing the ball, things like that.”

McCluskey pushed the lead to 2-0 in the 10th minute with a shot from the far left that deflected off Walker’s fingers and into the net.

It was the only goal the Wildcats scored that wasn’t on a set piece, although it came from a few yards away from the corner kick spot on the right side of the field.

Izzie Segreti got the Spartans on the board in the 19th minute, scoring in front of the net in traffic.

Sycamore nearly tied it up a minute later. Kelsie Ryder’s free kick from the left side went to the right side and Cortni Kruizenga, and her shot nearly found daylight. But goalie Maggie Lambert dove to collect it.

Ava Lambert scored on her direct kick 12 minutes later, ensuring that the Wildcats’ longest postseason run since 2007 would continue.

“We have momentum now,” Ava Lambert said. “This season has been a little bit up and down, but we’re finally at a high. So I think this momentum is really great.”

The Spartans’ season comes to an end. They won a regional, won 15 games, beat their rival DeKalb and shared the Interstate 8 title with Kaneland.

“That’s something to be proud of,” Bickley said. “And when you look at the two opponents here, Geneva and Plainfield Central, who were 3A last year, that’s tough. You get this far, you’re going to be playing some tough teams.”