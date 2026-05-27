Geneva uses balanced offense to advance past Ottawa in 2A Orion Sectional

The Geneva bench watches the closing minutes of their 6-0 win against Ottawa in a Class 2A Orion Sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Eddie Carifio)

Five different Geneva girls soccer players scored in the Vikings’ 6-0 win over Ottawa on Tuesday in a Class 2A Orion Sectional Semifinals.

The goals came from mostly different sources, but half of them originated from Bridget Burke.

Burke had three assists in the contest, spending the game speeding up the right side and feeding the ball toward center, giving her teammates beautiful opportunities to score.

“We didn’t start that well at first, but once we started they just kept coming after that,” Burke said. ”

The Vikings (14-6-1) advance to the sectional final, facing either Plainfield Central or Sycamore. They beat Sycamore 8-0 earlier this year and haven’t played the Wildcats.

The Vikings opened the game on the attack and never let up. One of the best, earliest opportunities belonged to Burke. She had a cross to Lyla Clemons that was by Shaelyn Miller in the first 90 seconds. She also had a shot from the right side to the near post went wide in the 30th minute.

Clemons and Burke connected in the 16th minute for the first Geneva goal. Burke had just missed another scoring chance off Miller’s hands, but intercepted a goal kick and immediately got it to Clemons, who connected for the goal.

“I thought even though I missed, I can still try to get another one and bounce back from it,” Burke said. “I couldn’t let it get me down.”

Claire Reeve added the second Geneva goal, unassisted in the 27th minute, knocking home a rebound of Miller. Burke found Olivia Pohlman four minutes later for a 3-0 Vikings’ lead, again crossing over from the right side. Pohlman took the cross and fired it just off Miller’s fingers and in.

Riley Sultzbaugh added a goal in the 38th minute for Geneva. In the second half, Burke fed the ball to Reagan Grubb, who quickly redirected to Margaret Anderson. The senior slammed it home off the crossbar for a 5-0 lead. Sultzbaugh added a late goal to cap the scoring.

“Bridget has done a great job for us as a freshman stepping up on a varsity team,” Geneva coach Megan Owens said. “She’s a valuable member of our offense and contributes a lot.”

The Pirates (17-5) couldn’t get their offense going all game as the Vikings controlled the flow of the game.

“They were a step to the ball faster than we were this evening,” Ottawa coach Kevin Olesen said. “It’s hard to compensate for that so in that regard I would say the matchup was in their favor.”

Ottawa’s only losses this year were to Sycamore twice, Kaneland twice and the Vikings. Tuesday was just the second time they were shut out.

The team also won the first regional in school history, beating Orion with a wild 9-6 double-overtime win on Saturday.

“Honestly it was a remarkable year,” Olesen said. “It was good for our school and our community and our program. I hope this is a sign of things to come for Ottawa. I’m really proud of the girls and the effort they put forth this season.”