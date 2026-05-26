Johnson: Congrats to 2026 Genoa Days King and Queen scholarship finalists

Genoa Days returns for its 90th year this week, the unofficial kickoff to the summer.

The festival, hosted by the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District, will run Wednesday, May 27 through Saturday, May 30 in downtown Genoa.

The family-friendly Genoa Days features live music, carnival rides, vendors, nightly Bingo, food, games, a Saturday parade and more.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual King & Queen Scholarship Competition Wednesday night to help start the festival.

The contest honors local graduating seniors.

CONGRATULATIONS to the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce 2026 King & Queen Scholarship Competition Finalists!

They include: Anthony Gum, Mason McPeek, Madelynn Swanson, Keiragan Gleissner, Derek Homan, Quincy James, Lillian Provost, Grace Frederick, Nolan Boehmer and Kaylie Martinez-Beach.

These finalists take the stage Wednesday, May 27 for their public interview and the crowning of the King & Queen.

Join us at the Genoa Days Main Stage at 8 p.m. May 27!

• Krissy Johnson is the executive director of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.