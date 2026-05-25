DeKalb remembers lives lost this Memorial Day with solemn events

A Marine Corps League color guard marches down the route to Ellwood House Monday, May 25, 2026, during the Memorial Day parade in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Residents of DeKalb and surrounding areas took time to pause on Monday, as the nation came together to observe Memorial Day with solemn events.

Memorial Day is a federally recognized holiday meant to honor military service members who died while serving in battle.

Frank Bierlotzer said it means a lot to him to recognize the fallen.

Bierlotzer is a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Korea.

“The day is a solemn day to recognize those that have died in a uniform,” Bierlotzer said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 A member of DeKalb VFW post 2287 leads a color guard down the parade route Monday, May 25, 2026, during the Memorial Day parade in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The morning began at 6:15 a.m. with a special breakfast provided by the DeKalb County Forty and Eight veteran organization at the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765. It was followed by prayer, a short program, and a motorcycle procession to Memorial Day parades in DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa.

“We held the breakfast to get people to wake up, and then to go out to some of the Memorial Day services,” Bierlotzer said.

Bierlotzer described the breakfast as “pretty good and well attended.”

In downtown DeKalb for the Memorial Day parade were Kris Marbutt of DeKalb and her fiancé, Robert Scheitler of Lombard.

Marbutt said she’s made it a tradition to attend such community events.

“I’ve always come to the parade,” Marbutt said. “My son is a firefighter here in DeKalb, and he will be marching in the parade as part of the honor guard.”

Scheitler said he thinks marking Memorial Day has special meaning in the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“I think it’s greater love – more bonding, more composure," Scheitler said.

Marbutt shared that sentiment.

“And honor our veterans, not just today but every day,” Marbutt said.

Elsewhere in the city’s downtown near the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock, U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Embrey was emceeing the Downtown DeKalb Memorial Day Ceremony.

The clock has been shielded from the public in the weeks leading up to Monday’s Memorial Day events.

“The clock is rebuilt again,” Embrey said. “It’s like a veteran coming back.”

Inside the clock is a time capsule, which won’t be opened until Nov. 11, 2071.

Embrey said the clock is about all the honors from World War I.

Embrey said DeKalb County has lost its share of veterans who have either served or lost their lives while serving.

“Sometimes we lose track of that,” Embrey said. “You don’t think about that.”

DeKalb resident Dave Hegberg said he enjoyed the ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock.

Hegberg is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

“It’s heartfelt, serious,” Hegberg said. “It’s one that veterans [are] always out here for every year. It’s a good remembrance of those that have gone before us.”

When asked if the city does a fair job of honoring its veterans, Hegberg said yes, it does.

“I think this is wonderful,” Hegberg said.

Embrey called on everyone to take time to pause at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The gesture is in line with former President Bill Clinton’s collective call for action that he first proclaimed on Memorial Day in the late 1990’s.

“At 3 p.m. exactly, we ask everybody to stop, say a prayer, [and] think about what this day is really about,” Embrey said. “It’s not about picnics. It’s not about hot dogs. It’s not about Coors Lite. It’s about honoring U.S. veterans who are not with us.”