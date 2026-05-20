G-K’s Ayva Hernandez, Sycamore’s Izzie Segreti each score 4: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 10, Sandwich 0: In a Class 1A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinal, Ayva Hernandez scored four times as the Cogs advanced to face Rosary in the championship game on Friday.

Olivia Leonforte and Xareni Jimarez each scored twice. Yesenia Rodriguez and Dulce Ibarra scored once. Maddie Swanson recorded her 30th career shutout.

Sycamore 7, Sterling 0: In a Class 2A Sycamore Regional semifinal, Izzie Segreti had four goals and two assists for the Spartans (14-9).

Marin Gautcher scored twice and Addi Rodriguez added a goal. Lana Walker and the defense got the shutout.

The Spartans will face La Salle-Peru or Rock Island at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Glenbard West 5, DeKalb 0: In a Class 3A South Elgin Regional semifinal, the Barbs’ season ended.

Mendota 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (Monday): In a Class 1A Mendota Regional semifinal, the Royals’ season came to an end.

Prep softball

Kaneland 4, Burlington Central 1: In a Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal in Maple Park, Ellie Peck pitched a four-hitter, allowing one earned run and one walk while striking out nine.

Madison Kossakowski homered for the Knights. Lilyana Crawford had three hits and Madison Anderson had three RBIs.

Newark 11, Indian Creek 1: In a Class 1A Walther Christian Regional semifinal in Melrose Park, Madison Boehne had the Timberwolves’ only hit and scored in the season-ending loss.

Prep baseball

Neuqua Valley 2, DeKalb 1 (8): In the opener of the DuPage Valley Conference Tournament, Caden Smith had two hits and scored in the loss.

Hunter Kriese threw 101 pitches in five innings, allowing one earned run and four hits. He struck out nine and walked three.

Will Smrz allowed one earned run and five hits in three innings. He struck out three and didn’t allow a walk.

Hiawatha 2, Schaumburg Christian 1 (8): At Kirkland, Hunter Ziegler’s bunt single scored Bentley Payne to tie it in the bottom of the seventh, then Payne walked it off with a single to score Maksim Kelly in the eighth.

Aaron Jindrich pitched a complete game on just 87 pitches, striking out one and walking none. He allowed no earned runs and five hits.

Payne had three hits.

Crystal Lake South 9, Kaneland 1: A Maple Park, Kanon Baxley homered for the Knights.

Rockford Lutheran 15, Genoa-Kingston 11: At Rockford, Jack Peterson had three hits, including two singles, to become the school’s single-season record holder with 35 singles on the year.

Griffin McNeal, the current boys basketball coach, hit 34 in 2015 to set the old record.

Blake Ides had three hits and two RBIs. Cody Cravatta was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Zach Young had two hits and two RBIs, while JT Cravatta had two hits and three RBIs.

Aurora Central Catholic 15, Indian Creek 0 (4): At Aurora, the Timberwolves were no-hit.