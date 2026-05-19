Sycamore man charged in parents’ killings found unfit for trial

Kevin A. Schmidt, 35, dressed in white, was found to be unfit to stand trial on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore, for murder charges he's facing related to the killings of his parents, Gary and Holly Schmidt. (Camden Lazenby)

In front of the family of Gary and Holly Schmidt, who were found killed in their home in September 2025, their son, the man authorities allege is responsible, was found unfit to stand trial on Monday.

Kevin A. Schmidt, 35, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder on Oct. 1 – after his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, were found beaten to death at their home in unincorporated Sycamore on Sept. 30, 2025. If convicted in both killings, he faces a life sentence.

Those who knew the Schmidts said they were well-regarded community members. Gary Schmidt, a master carpenter, would do acts of service as a sign of love to those around him, according to his obituary. Holly Schmidt, a longtime educator in Sycamore School District 427, had a passion for working with animals, according to her obituary.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Riley Oncken, whose office had the burden of proving that Schmidt was fit to stand trial, told jurors Monday that the state wasn’t arguing against Schmidt’s lack of fitness.

“When I was elected to this job, I never thought that I would be in the position of asking a jury to make sure that I lose a jury trial, but that is exactly what I am asking you to do in this trial,” Oncken said.

Since his arrest, Schmidt has been held at the DeKalb County Jail without release pending trial, but that’s poised to change.

During the brief fitness jury trial Monday, DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery found Schmidt unfit to stand for trial. Montgomery elected to rule himself instead of the jury because he said prosecutors hadn’t adequately proven Schmidt’s fitness.

Kevin A. Schmidt, 35, dressed in white, was found to be unfit to stand trial on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore, for murder charges he's facing related to the killings of his parents, Gary and Holly Schmidt. (Camden Lazenby)

A jury trial to determine a civil matter – whether a person is of sound enough mind to stand trial – isn’t common in cases where a person faces violent criminal charges.

The trial was held at the request of Schmidt himself, however.

The inquiry into Schmidt’s ability to be tried formally began on Dec. 10, when his defense attorney, Public Defender Chip Criswell, raised a bona fide doubt about Schmidt’s fitness, court records show.

After Schmidt was evaluated by a medical professional, he requested a trial to determine his fitness, Criswell previously said. Days ago, Schmidt also appeared adamant that he wanted to represent himself.

On Monday, he was silent and appeared alert. He didn’t appear to show a reaction when Montgomery ruled.

While jurors were told the charges filed against Schmidt were criminal in nature, they weren’t told specifics of the case. Police have alleged in detailed court filings that Schmidt planned his parents’ killings and confessed to authorities after his arrest.

“Today is not about determining the guilt or innocence of Mr. Schmidt,” public defender Brandon Ohrnstein, part of Schmidt’s defense team, said to the jury. “Today is just about determining whether Mr. Schmidt is fit to stand trial.”

A report by licensed psychologist Dr. Joshua Camins of Schmidt’s fitness evaluation was entered into evidence.

Criswell and Assistant State’s Attorney Brooks Locke agreed that Camins was qualified to give an expert opinion on Schmidt’s fitness for trial.

Shortly after Camin’s report was brought in as evidence, Montgomery removed the jury from his courtroom. He then said he concurs with Criswell’s bona fide doubt and that the state hadn’t met its burden to prove Schmidt is fit for trial.

He also noted that Camins believes Schmidt “is likely to be restored to fitness within the statutory timeframe” of one year.

“It is the writer’s recommendation, the doctor’s recommendation ... given the severity of the symptoms and general lack of insight, he [Schmidt] would benefit from inpatient hospitalization for restoration services and medication management,” Montgomery said.

Now that Schmidt has been declared unfit for trial, he is expected to be transferred into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment.

He’s expected to return for a status hearing to give court officials an update on his fitness at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10.