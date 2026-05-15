Hazardous waste collection drive set for May 16 in DeKalb

The DeKalb County Health Department will partner with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to host a household hazardous waste collection event for Illinois residents to dispose of hazardous waste (Shaw Local News Network)

The DeKalb County Health Department will partner with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to host a household hazardous waste collection drive for residents to dispose of hazardous waste.

The free event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16 at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 2200 Pleasant St.

Waste accepted for disposal includes latex paint, oil-based paint, chemicals, acids, aerosol products, auto fluids, lawn chemicals, paint thinners, cooking oil, corrosives, pool chemicals, insecticides, poisons, adhesives, solvents, drain cleaners, used motor oil, antifreeze, cleaning products, stains and varnishes, ballasts (PCB), Mercury and Mercury-containing devices, resins and glues, hobby and photo chemicals, herbicides and pesticides, fluorescent bulbs (tubes and CFL’s), oil-based black top sealer and gas, oil, diesel of kerosene.

Controlled substances, electronics, asbestos, fire extinguishers, ammunition and explosives, fireworks, agricultural waste, propane tanks, radioactive materials, acetylene cylinders, sharps and needles, tires, farm machinery oil, oxygen tanks, MAPP gases, pharmaceuticals, biological and medical waste, syringed needles, lead-acid auto batteries and business, institutional or commercial waste will not be accepted.

Attendees can enter the airport through the County Farm Road entrance. Registration is required. To register, visit dekalbcountyhealthdeptrecycling.as.me/schedule.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhealthdeptrecycling.as.me/schedule, email recycle@dekalbcounty.org or call 815-748-2408.