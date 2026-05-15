2026 Daily Chronicle prep baseball postseason preview

The baseball playoffs begin May 25. Here’s a look at each team heading into the start of regional action and what their postseason path looks like.

Class 1A Somonauk Regional

Teams: No. 10 Indian Creek (0-17), No. 7 Hinckley-Big Rock (5-14)

Schedule: Indian Creek at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:30 p.m., May 25; winner vs. No. 2 Yorkville Christian, 4:30 p.m., May 27; semifinal winners, noon, May 30.

About the Royals: The Royals have reached double digits in every game they have won this season, including in 14-0 and 12-5 wins over Indian Creek in sweeping their Little Ten rivals. Marshall Ledbetter had one of his best pitching performances against the Timberwolves, throwing a five-inning complete-game two-hitter, striking out seven and walking three to record the shutout.

About the Timberwolves: Indian Creek still has five scheduled games left to pick up its first win this season and at least match its win total from last year. The Timberwolves struggled to put up runs. The eight runs they scored May 5 in a 17-8 loss to Earlville is the most they’ve put up. Dom Nelson, their most consistent hitter, had three hits and three RBIs in that game.

Looking ahead: The regional winner heads to Putnam County for the sectional semifinals on June 3. The finals are at 11 a.m. June 6, and the supersectional is 4:30 p.m. June 8 in DeKalb.

Class 1A Hiawatha Regional

Team: No. 9 Hiawatha (5-12-1)

Schedule: Hiawatha at No. 8 Schaumburg Christian, 4:30 p.m., May 25; winner vs. No. 1 Forreston, 4:30 p.m., May 27; semifinal winners, 10 a.m., May 30

About the Hawks: They haven’t been able to play Schaumburg Christian yet, despite being in the Northeast Athletic Conference with the Conquerors. They play their two conference games next week. Hiawatha will have to go on the road despite being the regional hosts for the play-in game. Bentley Payne (.364), Aidan Cooper (.333) and Colby Wylde (.308) are hitting over .300 for the Hawks. They’ve had control issues as a staff, issuing more walks (111) than strikeouts (86).

Looking ahead: The winner travels to the Forreston Sectional on June 3, with the winner off to DeKalb and the NIU Supersectional on June 8 to face the Putnam County winner.

Class 2A Johnsburg Regional

Team: No. 9 Genoa-Kingston (12-16)

Schedule: Genoa-Kingston at No. 8 Aurora Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m., May 25; winner vs. No. 1 Aurora Christian, 4:30 p.m., May 27; semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m., May 30

About the Cogs: They were having a solid season but lost four straight and six of seven heading into Thursday’s game against Byron. The skid may have knocked them into a play-in game and the path of the top-seeded Eagles. Jack Peterson has been a dual threat for the Cogs. In a 6-3 win over St. Edward, he had three hits and three RBIs to help power a comeback from 2-1 down, and pitched three innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Lane Davidson and Colton McDowell have been the two top pitchers for the Cogs, while Jacob Rutowski and Blake Ides have been major offensive contributors.

Looking ahead: The winner advances to the Byron Sectional semifinals on June 3. The winner of the June 6 championship game heads to the Kane County Cougars Supersectional on June 8.

Class 3A St. Francis Regional

Team: No. 6 Sycamore (10-14)

Schedule: No. 3 St. Francis vs. No. 6 Sycamore, 4:30 p.m., May 28; St. Francis or Sycamore vs. No. 2 Wheaton Academy or No. 7 Marmion, 11 a.m., May 30

About the Spartans: After an inconsistent season, the Spartans have hit a rough stretch, losing seven of eight heading into Thursday’s Interstate 8 finale against Morris. Jackson MacDonald has had a strong year both on the hill and at the plate for the Spartans. He hit a three-run homer in an 8-6 loss to Morris on Wednesday.

Looking ahead: The winner heads to Sycamore for a sectional, with the semifinals on June 3 and the final on June 6. The supersectional is June 8 in Geneseo.

Class 3A Burlington Central Regional

Team: No. 4 Kaneland (14-10-1)

Schedule: Kaneland vs. No. 5 Burlington Central, 7 p.m., May 27; Kaneland or Burlington Central vs. No. 1 Geneva or No. 8 Streamwood, 11 a.m., May 30.

About the Knights: Since the Knights lost two out of three to the Spartans, they’ve been on a tear. They took two out of three from Morris and swept La Salle-Peru. They have a suspended game at Ottawa to finish. Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, if they win Monday, they are the Interstate 8 champions. They’ve won nine of 10 since a 5-0 loss to the Spartans. In the one loss to Morris, they still scored seven runs. Their offense is pounding the ball. Sophomore Kanon Baxley is becoming a threat every time he steps to the plate. Brady Alstott and Aidan Whildin have also shown multiple tools at the plate. Baxley is developing into a top-line pitcher, and Hayden Foster is coming off a 13-strikeout, three-hit shutout of the Cavaliers.

Looking ahead: This regional is also a part of the Sycamore Sectional.

Class 4A DeKalb Regional

Team: No. 5 DeKalb (16-9-1)

Schedule: DeKalb vs. No. 4 Harlem, 4:30 p.m., May 28; DeKalb or Harlem vs. No. 9 Auburn, No. 8 Jefferson or No. 1 Huntley, 10 a.m., May 30.

About the Barbs: The Barbs have won seven of nine heading into Thursday’s game against Metea Valley. The hot streak couldn’t get them away from Huntley, the team that has eliminated DeKalb in a regional final each of the last two years, including 8-4 at Guilford last year and 8-0 at NIU two years ago. The Barbs will have to get past Harlem first, which they beat 12-6 in Machesney Park on April 6. Hunter Kriese, the ace for the Barbs, allowed three earned runs in 5⅓ innings, striking out seven and walking three. He also hit a double and drove in two. Caleb Smith, batting out of the eight hole at the time, had two hits and two RBIs. He has since been moved up to leadoff. Cole Latimer and Evan Johnson have been the main offensive contributors for the Barbs.

Looking ahead: The winner heads to the McHenry Sectional, with semifinals June 3 and the championship June 6. The Kane County Cougars Supersectional is June 8.