Cortland library to host summer reading program party May 27

The Cortland Community Library (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The Cortland Community Library will host a Summer Reading Kick-Off Party for community members to register for its annual “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program.

The free party will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at the library, 63 S. Somonauk Road.

The party features crafts, activities and photo opportunities with Rapunzel. The Cortland Lions Club will offer free vision and hearing screenings. Participants also can register for the library’s reading program online at cortlandlibrary.com.

For information, email hblack@cortlandlibrary.com or call 815-756-7274.