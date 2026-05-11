PS5 sports gaming tournament returns May 20 to DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will host another PS5 sports gaming tournament for teenagers in sixth through 12th grades to test gaming skills.

The free tournament is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St.

The tournament games include “NBA 2K26,” “College Football 26,” “EAFC26″ and “Madden26.” XBoxOne, PS4 and Nintendo Switch games also will be available. The winner may receive a candy prize. Pizza will be served by Vinny’s Pizza. Due to only 16 spots being available, registration is required. To register, visit the Teen Room.

For information, email yooneks@dkpl.org, or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2450.