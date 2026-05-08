Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Tractor-trailer, SUV crash injures Elgin man east of Genoa

Driver cited for failing to stop at stop sign

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Camden Lazenby

An Elgin man was taken to a hospital after suffering an injury in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV east of Genoa Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois State routes 72 and 23, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a yellow tractor-trailer collided with a gray Ford Explorer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, an Elgin man, 71, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in a Sycamore ambulance, according to the news release.

The driver of the Ford, a Peoria woman, also 71, was seen by emergency medical services at the scene of the crash. She and her 75-year-old passenger weren’t hospitalized.

Authorities said that the tractor-trailer was headed to the intersection at Route 23 and Route 72 but didn’t stop at the stop sign and “just missed hitting a cement truck” before striking the Ford on the driver’s side. The Ford had been stopped at the intersection.

Lovett’s Towing removed the tractor-trailer from a roadside ditch, and Accurate Towing removed the Ford from the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a citation for failing to yield at a stop intersection.

BreakingDeKalb CountyLocal NewsCrashGenoaDeKalb County Sheriff's OfficeDeKalb County Front Headlines
Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby covers DeKalb County news for the Daily Chronicle.