Tractor-trailer, SUV crash injures Elgin man east of Genoa

An Elgin man was taken to a hospital after suffering an injury in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV east of Genoa Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois State routes 72 and 23, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a yellow tractor-trailer collided with a gray Ford Explorer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, an Elgin man, 71, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in a Sycamore ambulance, according to the news release.

The driver of the Ford, a Peoria woman, also 71, was seen by emergency medical services at the scene of the crash. She and her 75-year-old passenger weren’t hospitalized.

Authorities said that the tractor-trailer was headed to the intersection at Route 23 and Route 72 but didn’t stop at the stop sign and “just missed hitting a cement truck” before striking the Ford on the driver’s side. The Ford had been stopped at the intersection.

Lovett’s Towing removed the tractor-trailer from a roadside ditch, and Accurate Towing removed the Ford from the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a citation for failing to yield at a stop intersection.