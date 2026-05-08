One man shot, another charged in DeKalb attempted armed robbery

Michael E. Cotton, 34, of DeKalb, was charged on May 8, 2026, with armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon without a concealed carry license, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer, in connection to a May 7, 2026, shooting in DeKalb. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

One man was flown to a Rockford area hospital Thursday night after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery at a DeKalb apartment, authorities said.

Police Chief David Byrd called the shooting an “isolated situation.” He said the two men knew each other.

Police announced charges in the attempted robbery shooting on Friday.

“This was an isolated situation that began with an argument or some type of conflict between dual combatants who knew each other,” Byrd said Thursday night.

Michael E. Cotton, 34, of DeKalb, was charged with armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon without a concealed carry license, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

The 42-year-old victim was shot twice times in the leg, police said. He told police he’d attempted to defend himself with a gun after Cotton allegedly attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

DeKalb Fire Department paramedics took him to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. He was later flown to Rockford but is in stable condition, Byrd said.

DeKalb police remained on the scene as of about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ridge Drive.

Officers responded to reported gunfire in the area about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

A citywide emergency alert went out about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, with police asking the public to steer clear while they responded.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim, suffering from gunshot wounds, was barricaded inside the apartment. The other, Cotton, was outside and fled the scene with a gun in hand.

Police followed Cotton on foot and ordered him to stop and put the gun down. Police said he “tossed” the gun and was then arrested by several officers, according to a Friday news release. Officers found the loaded, discarded gun.

The injured victim turned himself over to the police on the scene, according to the release. Officers interviewed him at the hospital. He told police that when he and Cotton were inside the apartment, Cotton allegedly displayed a gun and then attempted to take some cash from him.

The victim told police he retrieved his own gun to prevent the robbery, which prompted Cotton to allegedly fire several shots at the victim, striking him twice in the leg, authorities said. The victim said he chased Cotton onto the streets outside the apartment, and a second string of gunfire erupted, according to the release.

DeKalb police said they’re reviewing the victim’s actions in the shooting, and further charges are possible.

Police said they also found a bag of suspected cocaine on Cotton’s person as they were taking him to the DeKalb Police Department.

Cotton is being held without release at DeKalb County Jail pending trial, court records show. He appeared for a pretrial release hearing in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick on Friday, where prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office argued against his release.

Buick ruled in their favor. Cotton’s next court date is 9 a.m., May 26.