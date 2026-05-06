Man accused of driving to Loves Park, back to DeKalb, to sexually abuse a minor

Terrell L Harris, 33, has been charged with one count of manufacturing child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony, DeKalb County Court records show. (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb man is accused of driving to Loves Park to pick up a minor, driving back to DeKalb and filming himself sexually abusing the minor, DeKalb County court records allege.

Terrell L. Harris, 33, has been charged with one count of manufacturing child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony, DeKalb County court records show. If he’s found guilty of that charge, he could face up to 30 years in prison. He’s also facing three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of traveling to meet a child, and 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, records show.

DeKalb police began investigating Harris after the Loves Park Police Department tipped them off on March 27, records show. Police allege that Harris engaged in illegal sexual conduct with a minor and filmed a video of the act after he drove to pick up the minor from Loves Park. He’s also accused of possessing 20 photos that contain child sexual abuse materials.

During a pretrial hearing on April 17, Shannon McEachern, DeKalb County assistant state’s attorney, told Circuit Court Associate Judge Stephanie Klein that she believes Harris “clearly has a disturbed preference for underage girls … and willingness to act on it.”

“These circumstances are horrifically concerning to the state,” McEachern said during the hearing.

Prosecutors argued Harris should be denied pretrial release pending trial.

In a court synopsis filed on April 9, DeKalb police wrote that Harris admitted to traveling to Loves Park to pick up the teenager, driving them back to DeKalb and then sexually abusing them.

He told police the minor’s Snapchat bio indicated the teenager was 19 and never felt the need to ask their age. But the victim told police they told Harris they were a minor, records state.

Police said they found 20 photos and one video depicting child sexual abuse on Harris’s cellphone. When asked about them, police alleged that Harris admitted to viewing and downloading the photos from Twitter and “stated he did it because he was bored and curious,” court records state.

When police asked Harris if he ever created any abusive material, he stated “just the one video with [the victim],” police wrote in court filings. Police said he admitted to sending the video to the victim via Snapchat.

DeKalb police searched Harris’ home with a warrant on April 8, according to court records. They found a gray couch in the living room which police said they believe is the same gray couch in the video.

After McEachern argued that Harris was a threat to any child in the community, Harris’ defense attorney Brian Erwin said his client had no criminal history before the charges in this case. Erwin asked for Harris to be released and placed on electronic home monitoring.

Klein ruled in the prosecution’s favor. Harris is being held in DeKalb County jail pending trial.

Erwin didn’t respond to a request for comment.

He’s expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on May 26 in front of Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery.