DeKalb elementary school ‘adopted’ with $5K donation from new Burlington store

Tyler Elementary School students and staff pose with Burlington Stores employees during a store grand opening on Friday, May 1, 2026. Burlington surprised elementary school staff with a $5,000 donation through Adopt A Classroom. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

DeKalb’s Tyler Elementary School students and staff were surprised on Friday with a $5,000 donation through Adopt A Classroom, given by Burlington Stores during the store’s grand opening.

The department store, 2250 Sycamore Road, partnered with national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org, according to a news release.

Tyler Elementary was selected to receive the funds, which will be used for school supplies for students.

A representative from AdoptAClassroom.org reached out DeKalb School District 428 and school administrators and helped to secure the donation for Tyler Elementary, which will support 12 classrooms with new supplies.

Tyler Elementary School students pose with a check denoting a $5,000 donation through Adopt A Classroom to the school from Burlington Stores. The donation was given as a surprise during the store's grand opening on Friday, May 1, 2026, in DeKalb. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Tyler Elementary Principal Candice Coleman said in a new release that the teachers will use the funds on a number of new classroom items, including hands-on manipulatives for reading and math, flexible seating and positive behavior incentives.

“On behalf of Tyler Elementary and all of DeKalb CUSD 428, I would like to thank Burlington for their generous donation through their partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to our school and welcome them to our community,” Coleman said in the release. “The donation was a surprise to our teachers, and I know they will be excited to have these additional and unexpected funds to help purchase materials that will enhance their classrooms and provide our students with more resources to help them succeed.”

DeKalb second-grade teacher Kristina Swanson, math interventionist Alex Patinka and fourth-grade teacher Hannah Clark, along with Tyler Elementary School students, attended the grand opening event of the new Burlington store at 2250 Sycamore Road on Friday, May 1, 2026. The District 428 crowd was surprised with a $5,000 donation from Burlington Stores and AdoptAClassroom.org. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Burlington’s community-giving approach supports local communities to live better lives and build brighter futures, according to the release. Each time Burlington opens a new store, store employees celebrate by adopting and funding local classrooms in their new store community.