Ayva Hernandez scores four goals as Genoa-Kingston keeps red-hot season alive behind youth movement up top

Genoa-Kingston's Ayva Hernandez gets ready to shoot Thursday, April 23, 2026, during their game against North Boone at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Even losing key offensive pieces from last year’s Big Northern Conference and Class 1A Rockford Christian Regional title team, the Genoa-Kingston soccer team hasn’t missed much of a punch from last year.

Sophomore Ayva Hernandez has stepped up her offensive game, and scored four goals on Thursday in a 9-0 win over BNC foe North Boone. And freshman contributors like Olivia Leonforte and Nayelli Gonzalez, who combined for three goals Monday, have helped take some of the pressure off Hernandez.

Throw in an experienced defense that’s allowed five goals led by senior goalie Madelynn Swanson and her nine shutouts, and it’s a team that’s picking up what last year’s historic club threw down.

“They definitely came in here and they were ready,” Swanson said of the freshmen. “They were ready to take it and work hard. ... They knew it was going to be big shoes to fill but they’ve been filling them really well.”

Genoa-Kingston's Madelynn Swanson makes a save Thursday, April 23, 2026, during their game against North Boone at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Daily Chronicle 2025 All-Area First-Team selections Ally Poegel and Samantha Wendt each scored 19 goals last year. The seniors were a big part of the team that went 21-3, obliterating the school’s win record, going undefeated in the BNC and winning the first regional title for the program since 2010.

The win Thursday against the Vikings (0-9 overall, 0-4 BNC) kept the Cogs (10-1-1, 5-0) unblemished in conference play. It was their first win by more than three goals this year.

Leonforte scored in traffic in the eighth minute, redirecting a shot by sophomore Alison Ayala.

Gonzalez added a goal three minutes later, ripping a shot at the goalie one-on-one. The ball caromed off and around her. Gonzalez sped around before the goalie could react and knocked it home.

Hernandez scored the next three goals in the 19th, 36th and 49th minutes, bringing her up to 14 goals this year. She scored 18 last year and was the only non-senior to score more than two goals. This year, Swanson is one of two seniors to score a goal.

“Olivia has definitely been good,” Hernandez said of Leonforte, who’s up to six goals this year. She’s making good runs and scoring good goals so far."

Genoa-Kingston's Olivia Leonforte (right) pushes the ball ahead Thursday, April 23, 2026, during their game against North Boone at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

After Hernandez’s hat trick, the Cogs started piling it on. Leonforte and Giselle Abonce scored four minutes apart. Abonce’s goal, the first by a junior for the Cogs this year, halved the clock to 10:50.

Barely a minute later Yesenia Rodriguez became the second senior to score for the Cogs this year, cutting the time on the clock in half again and pushing the lead to 8-0. With 2:03 left, Hernandez scored for the fourth time to end the game.

“I like how she’s always been able to motivate her teammates,” G-K coach Thomas Moore said. “She can put full 80-minute games together, not really taking any subs and always giving it 100%. The other girls are motivated when they see her trying her best. She’s the top goal and assist producer, so she’s the one who’s orchestrated the team from the middle after Maddie’s been the one leading the team from the back.”

Moore said he’s been impressed with the newcomers this year. Not just the newcomers, but Abonce as well is playing her first year. He said that’s helped keep the team’s expectations high for the year.

The Cogs, who had to travel to Rockford for their regional and Rock Island for their sectional last year, will be closer to home this year. They’ll host the regional then head across the county to Hinckley-Big Rock for the sectional.

“We just want to keep winning,” Hernandez said. “I think we can win a regional. We can win conference. I think just from there keep going. I think we’re capable of winning a lot.”