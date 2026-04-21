Here’s how to donate to 2026 Give DeKalb County fundraiser

Give DeKalb County returns on May 7 with a community-wide invitation to support nonprofit organizations in DeKalb County.

The event has raised more than $12.8 million to date.

There are a range of convenient donation options and every gift is boosted by the Bonus Pool.

Ways to donate

Online : May 7 from midnight to midnight at GiveDeKalbCounty.org using credit/debit card, electronic bank transfer, or mobile pay.

: May 7 from midnight to midnight at GiveDeKalbCounty.org using credit/debit card, electronic bank transfer, or mobile pay. By Mail : April 23 to May 7 download a donation form at GiveDeKalbCounty.org and mail your completed form with a check payable to “DCCF” for the total donation amount to: DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

: April 23 to May 7 download a donation form at GiveDeKalbCounty.org and mail your completed form with a check payable to “DCCF” for the total donation amount to: DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. In Person: May 7 Donation Drop-Off Event at the Community Foundation, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following the event, donors may drop off donations until 5:00 p.m. or use the exterior mailbox after hours.

Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership (DCNP), a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. In 2025, Give DeKalb County attracted 9,385 donations from donors in 43 states and three different countries.

“Give DeKalb County helps connect donors with the nonprofit organizations working every day to strengthen this community,” DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “With several ways to give, participation is easy, plus the impact of every gift is amplified by the Bonus Pool.”

During the Donation Drop-Off Event, donors can bring their donation form and check to the Community Foundation, enjoy light refreshments, and watch the Give DeKalb County total grow. Those who prefer to use a donor-advised fund or make a Qualified Charitable Distribution from an Individual Retirement Account should use the mail-in donation form and mailing process.

Additional details are online at GiveDeKalbCounty.org/Info/Ways-to-Give.

“We are grateful for everyone who chooses to participate,” Bingle said in the release. “Every dollar matters and when the community comes together to give, it makes a real difference for local nonprofits.”

Donations made during Give DeKalb County leverage a percentage of the Bonus Pool, funded by community partnerships. A complete list of Community Partners and Media Sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The minimum online donation amount is $5, with no minimum for mailed donations. For a list of participating organizations or more information about Give DeKalb County, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org, or contact Ben Bingle at ben@dekalbccf.org. Follow the giving day on Facebook and Instagram for updates.