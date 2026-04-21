Four Minooka students earn Director Awards from vocational center

Four Minooka Community High School students have earned Director Awards from the Grundy Area Vocational Center (GAVC) in Morris for outstanding classroom performance.
The April award winners are:
• Casey Janicki (Automotive)
• Tegan Nurczyk (Criminal Justice)
• Adam Cook (Fire Science)
• Olivia Boyd (Health Occupations)
Director Award winners receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the school year.
The center emphasizes hands-on learning, classroom instruction, work-based experience, and leadership development to help students connect education to real-world careers.
Grundy Area Vocational Center strives to promote academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning:
• Integration of core academic skills
• Classroom instruction
• Hands-on laboratory instruction
• Work-based learning
• Personal & leadership development
• Relationships with partners (business, industry, community, and post-secondary)
GAVC believes that addressing these six areas will lead to a multitude of experiences for students that will assist them in making the connection between education and the real world.
The center partners with local businesses and post-secondary institutions to help students connect classroom learning to real-world careers.
For more information about GAVC, visit www.gavc-il.org.