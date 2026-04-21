City of DeKalb solicits Paint-A-Plug program applications

Artist Amanda Stout painted the children’s cartoon character Bluey on a fire hydrant near the Hopkins Park playground for the 2025 Paint-A-Plug program. The city of DeKalb is again soliciting applications for new painters in 2026. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

The city of DeKalb and Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission are accepting applications for the 2026 Paint-A-Plug public arts program.

The Paint-A-Plug program encourages artists to create fire hydrant artwork to help beautify the city.

Artists are encouraged to paint the fire hydrants with the theme “America250 DeKalb.”

The city’s public art projects are part of America250 DeKalb, a community-wide commemoration of the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary. The initiative also includes downtown lighting and Lincoln Highway mural installation and the city’s utility box mural program.

To continue this momentum, CCEC Chair Brad Hoey said artists once again can celebrate America through Paint-A-Plug.

“Paint-A-Plug remains one of DeKalb’s most popular public art projects” Hoey said in a news release. “2026 is the second year that we are encouraging participants to integrate a patriotic or historical theme into their Paint-A-Plug project, and I am looking forward to seeing more of this creative and colorful art on display throughout the community.”

The anniversary themes include independence, historic figures, patriotism and the nation’s cultural heritage celebrations and achievements. Helen’s Hair Designs and Spa will offer the first five approved artists a $50 Gordon Hardware gift card to buy painting supplies.

Applications are available online at cityofdekalb.com/paintaplug. Artists must have their hydrants painted by Nov. 1.

The program is partially supported by an Illinois Arts Council grant.