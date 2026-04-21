‘250 trees for tomorrow:’ DeKalb community tree planting marks nation’s anniversary

Volunteers plant trees Tuesday, April 21, 2026, during the event at Elder Care Services in DeKalb. Several trees were planted at the location to kick off the DeKalb Township’s 250 Trees for Tomorrow initiative. (Mark Busch)

With cloudy skies and a high in the 70s, Emma Winters was excited about going into work on Tuesday morning for more reasons than one.

Winters is an intern at Elder Care Services, where a majority of her duties involve desk work. When she heard they were hosting a community tree planting and help was needed, Winters said she was all in for it.

“I was in the office and wanted to help out because I like being outside,” Winters said, noting how nice a day it was shaping up to be.

Winters was among a group of volunteers on Tuesday in DeKalb, lending a hand to plant trees.

It was the first in a budding series of DeKalb Township community tree plantings, which saw dozens turn out to show their support for the newly established garden outside Elder Care Services. The planting was held a day before Earth Day, which is Wednesday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Lisa Nalliah, (left) Mia Howerton and Katrina Lewin, (right) from Morton Arboretum, demonstrate how to plant a tree for volunteers Tuesday, April 21, 2026, during the event at Elder Care Services in DeKalb. Several trees were planted at the location to kick off the DeKalb Township’s 250 Trees for Tomorrow initiative. (Mark Busch)

The trees, which came at no cost to recipients, were made possible due to the “250 Trees for Tomorrow” initiative, a special arrangement between DeKalb Township and the Morton Arboretum and its Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

DeKalb Township Supervisor Mary Hess said the township’s goal is to plant 250 trees in line with its mission.

“Preserving our environment is important to all of us,” Hess said. “And this is one way that we can do it on a larger level.”

Winters said she was enjoying her time planting trees.

“It’s just fun getting to be outside and interact with some of the people that I intern with,” Winters said.

DeKalb Township put out calls for help from volunteers in the community in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s event. The community’s response was meaningful, Hess said.

“We’re doing this in celebration of our nation’s 250th,” Hess said. “It’s rewarding to see the sense of community that comes together when we’re doing things to try to improve our community. The response to our tree initiative has been overwhelming. We’re happy that we can give back something to the community for such a momentous occasion.”

Mary Hess, supervisor at the DeKalb Township, speaks Tuesday, April 21, 2026, before the tree planting at Elder Care Services in DeKalb. Several trees were planted by volunteers at the location as part of the townships 250 Trees for Tomorrow initiative. (Mark Busch)

During the township event, 10 to 15 trees were expected to find a home in a newly established garden outside Elder Care Services.

As a resident of nearby Sycamore, Winters said she strives to be involved in the community.

“I try to be in any way that I can,” Winters said. “If opportunity presents itself, I definitely will.”

Winters said there was a lot to take away from the experts at Morton Arboretum about how to plant trees.

“I never planted a tree before,” she said.

Dazlee Watson said she was glad to have a change of pace and get outside for the day.

Watson is a recent graduate of Northern Illinois University who works for Elder Care Services.

“It’s a learning experience, and it gets me away from typing,” Watson said.

Employees of the Morton Arboretum instruct volunteers on the proper way to plant trees Tuesday, April 21, 2026, during the planting event at Elder Care Services in DeKalb. Several trees were planted by volunteers at the location to kick off the DeKalb Township’s 250 Trees for Tomorrow initiative. (Mark Busch)

Another community tree planting is expected to occur sometime in the fall.

If Tuesday’s event turnout had anything to say about the state of the nation, Winters said it’s all about people coming together with a shared purpose.

“I feel like it definitely shows that anybody can come together and do something that’s important,” Winters said.

Hess shared that sentiment.

“I think that it’s always a good sign when we work together,” Hess said. “There’s a lot of division in our country. So, it’s heartwarming to see that we can all come together for a common purpose that lends to improved quality of life in our community through environmental sustainability. This is the character of DeKalb.”