Former Sycamore fire chief, city agree to part ways, record shows

Former Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore resigned this month from the city, and will remain on what the city’s calling “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave” through June 26, amid a departmental shake-up. (Camden Lazenby)

Weeks after he was placed on leave, former Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore resigned this month from the city, and will remain on what the city’s calling “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave” through June 26, amid a departmental shake-up.

More than a month after he was placed on leave on Feb. 25, Gilmore signed a “voluntary separation agreement” with the city on April 2, records obtained Thursday by Shaw Local show. A city official signed the agreement on April 6.

“This Agreement results from the parties’ mutual desire to resolve any and all matters and controversies between them, and to amicably effectuate Mr. Gilmore’s voluntary employment separation from the City,” the document reads.

The agreement includes clauses that excuse the city and Gilmore from any “admission of liability,” and states that “The City agrees to close any investigation into Mr. Gilmore’s conduct that occurred while he was employed with the City.”

It’s not clear if any such investigation occurred.

City officials still haven’t said what led to Gilmore’s exit from the Sycamore Fire Department.

Gilmore didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story, and hasn’t made a public statement to date.

He’s expected to remain on non-disciplinary paid leave, earning a gross bi-weekly pay of $5,985.57 over the next seven pay periods. Mike Thomas, a former DeKalb fire chief who came out of retirement, is serving as acting chief in the meantime.

Since a Sycamore firefighter confirmed that Gilmore was no longer chief on March 5, Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser has repeatedly been asked to comment on Gilmore’s employment with the city.

Braser has maintained that he can’t comment on personnel decisions whenever he’s been questioned over the past six weeks.

When reached Thursday, City Manager Michael Hall also said he couldn’t comment on the separation agreement, but confirmed the document’s accuracy after a copy of it appeared to be circulating on social media this week.

“Personnel matters are confidential, so the city will not be providing additional comment,” Hall wrote in an email.

Shaw Local reached out to every member of the Sycamore City Council on Thursday. Four, including Braser, immediately responded.

First Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky, 2nd Ward Aldermen Mike Rodriguez and Chuck Stowe, 3rd Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple and 4th Ward Alderman David Stouffer didn’t respond to requests for comment by press time Thursday. Copple also doesn’t list a telephone number online like the rest of the Sycamore City Council, instead directing her constituents to an email as her preferred method of contact.

When reached, 1st Ward Alderman Alan Bauer said he can’t comment on personnel issues. Third Ward Alderman Marvin Barnes and 4th Ward Alderman Virginia Sherrod shared similar sentiments when contacted.

Barnes, who said he’s very pleased with how things are going at City Hall, said he thinks there’s an ongoing evaluation into what the Sycamore Fire Department needs in a new fire chief.

“I think that was the big thing of hiring the interim chief, which is going to help us with that also,” Barnes said.

Thomas was brought on as interim Sycamore Fire Chief on March 10.

Sherrod hinted at the efforts elected officials are taking to find Gilmore’s replacement.

“I do know there are some things in the works that I’m not able to speak about,” Sherrod said.

She said she hopes city residents don’t have “a harsh perspective” on the City Council because she thinks elected officials are doing well with what they have to work with.

“I don’t think that there’s anything done maliciously, or with the intent to cause anyone harm or anything of that nature,” Sherrod said.

Sycamore alderpersons were also asked if they are confident in the staff currently working for the city, including Hall. Everyone who responded expressed a positive outlook for Sycamore’s future.

Bauer said his confidence in Hall hasn’t wavered.

“I think Michael Hall’s a very good manager,” Bauer said. “I think he brings focus to a lot of areas that are always necessary, financial, professional, internal controls of audits and things like that, and I think he’s a good leader.”

Braser said he’s “very happy with everything” going on in the city.

“We’re up to 35, 50 house starts every year, so I’m pretty happy with the way growth is going,” Braser said.

He said about 30 homes have been built in Sycamore every year over the past decade.

Referencing data that shows more people have moved out of Illinois than in over recent years, Braser suggested that Sycamore is not following the population trend found elsewhere in the state.

“Apparently, they still want to come to Sycamore,” Braser said.