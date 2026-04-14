DeKalb County sheriff named Kishwaukee College distinguished alum

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently named DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan as its 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.

The award honors alumni who have demonstrated outstanding service or contributions in the college’s community.

“It is a huge honor to be selected for this award, as I am sure there are many deserving candidates. I am proud to be a Kish graduate and serve my community. This is a great highlight I can share,” Sullivan said in a news release.

Sullivan earned a basic nurse assisting certificate from the college in 1992. He also studied criminal justice from 1994 to 1997. Sullivan established connections through Kishwaukee College to work with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Andy’s selfless dedication to the residents of DeKalb County and the Kishwaukee College community makes him an excellent choice for the Distinguished Alumni Award,” Kishwaukee College Foundation executive director Courtney Walz said in the release. “His story of lifelong learning sets a great example for anyone looking to advance their college or career goals.”

“I got into law enforcement through Kish. One of my Criminal Justice program courses was an internship. When I completed my internship, I was offered a role at the Sheriff’s Office due to the contacts I made,” Sullivan also said in the news release.

He worked in the sheriff office’s corrections department in 1996 and transferred to the patrol division in 1998. Sullivan also worked as a K-9 handler in 2001. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2008, patrol lieutenant in 2012 and chief deputy in 2015. Sullivan was appointed sheriff after DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott’s retirement in 2021.

He currently is running unopposed for reelection in 2026.

“This has been my one and only police job. I realized this is where I want to be. This is the community I grew up in, and it is the community I want to serve,” Sullivan said in the news release.

Sullivan returned to Kishwaukee College as a part-time student in 2007. He earned a degree in criminal justice in 2011. He also received a criminal justice and leadership degree in 2015 and public management graduate study certificate in 2017.

“As an adult learner, it’s always a positive that you can go back and finish your degree,” Sullivan said. “I realized that’s what I needed to do. I wanted my kids to see me finish my degree and complete my aspirations in my career field. I was able to work around my schedule and take classes here and there to make it work. Having the opportunity to come back and finish something that you started is really important. Kishwaukee College is instrumental in offering that for our community.”

Sullivan coordinates with community leaders to enhance public safety. He also is a member of community organizations, including the Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors chapter, DeKalb Salvation Army advisory board, DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 717 and St. Mary’s Church in DeKalb.