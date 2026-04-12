DeKalb schools lowers 2025 property tax levy: Here’s what it means for taxpayers

DeKalb School District 428 Board member Nick Atwood listens in on the discussion had at a Nov. 18, 2025, meeting of the DeKalb School District 428 Board of Education. (Megann Horstead)

After receiving its final estimated assessment figures from the county, the DeKalb School District 428 Board this week decided to revise and lower its 2025 property tax levy to an estimated $2.6 million.

A property tax levy is a formula used by units of government to determine the amount of revenue the district intends to collect in property taxes residents must pay each spring.

At a recent school board meeting, officials had said they intended to consider potential revisions to the district’s 2025 property tax levy.

Armir Doka, the district’s director of business and finance, approached the board this week asking for its support.

“We would like to maintain our commitment to make sure residents and businesses pay the same tax rate as the previous year, holding the line on the district’s share of their property tax bill,” Doka said.

Officials originally voted in support of its 2025 property tax levy in the amount of $4.5 million in December 2025. At that time, the board agreed to a measure working under the assumption that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or the rate of inflation, is 2.9%. In addition, there is $272.7 million in total new construction and about $2 million in total equalized assessed valuation (EAV).

The board’s decision this week ensures that the district can maintain a tax rate of 4.83%, the same figure noted in the previous year, school board documents show.

Board action, as taken, is intended to hold the rate of residential property taxes flat to help provide taxpayers with some relief.

But it doesn’t mean taxpayers will see the same tax bill amount as last year.

Doka said the amount that a homeowner may owe in property taxes could increase. Levies also factor in a person’s home value, which the district doesn’t control.

“Because it has to take into account the appreciation of the houses,” Doka said.

Board member Mark Charvat questioned what happens if the board chooses not to revise the district’s tax levy.

“If we do not do this, their tax bills would go up even more?” Charvat said.

In December, it was projected that the average homeowner could pay about $350 more to DeKalb School District 428 in property taxes.

Had the board not taken action as it did this week, officials said that figure could be $500 more.

Board member Nick Atwood wanted it to be clear what it means for the taxpayers to have the district levy less funding than originally anticipated, making do with what the district is afforded under the state’s property tax extension law limit.

“Basically, what that means is we could take more money with a higher rate, but we’re electing not to, in part, because taxpayers have been hit pretty hard already this year,” Atwood said.

In a pair of related measures, the district unanimously revised and lower its 2025 property tax levy, which is payable by taxpayers this year. Board member Vanta Bynum was absent.

Officials said the district’s deadline to submit a revised tax levy to DeKalb County was April 8.

Charvat expressed appreciation to everyone involved in making this happen for the taxpayers.

“I appreciate the fact that the county allowed us some extra time to do this, so we can save the residents some money,” Charvat said.