DeKalb church to hold chamber music concert April 12

Shaw Local file photo – Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a chamber music concert featuring the Cardinal Ensemble and NIU Dákiti String Quartet. (Sandy Bressner)

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a chamber music concert featuring the Cardinal Ensemble and NIU Dákiti String Quartet.

The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. April 12 at the church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The Cardinal Ensemble, conducted by flutist Ségun Òwèlè, will perform Scottish selections, “Trio in C Major,” arranged by Francesco Geminiani and “Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 12, No. 1, RV 317,” by Antonio Vivaldi, featuring violinist Abe Baker. The NIU Dákiti String Quartet’s performance includes Edvard Grieg’s “String Quartet No.1 in G minor, Op.27” and “Ouverture” from “Orchestral Suite No. 2,” arranged by Johann Bach, featuring Òwèlè. Freewill donations also will be accepted.