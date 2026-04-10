Jasmine Rodriguez tosses one-hitter as DeKalb tops Naperville North in DVC opener

DeKalb pitcher Jasmine Rodriguez delivers during the Barbs' 9-2 win over Naperville on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at DeKalb. (Eddie Carifio)

During the last five innings of DeKalb’s 9-2 win over Naperville North in the DuPage Valley Conference opener for both teams, the Barbs scored seven runs, committed no errors, and Jasmine Rodriguez retired 15 of the 16 batters she faced.

Rodriguez said Thursday’s home win showed what the Barbs (4-4 overall, 1-0 DVC) are capable of when they are playing at their best.

“The amount of talent we have on this team is insane,” said Rodriguez, who tossed a one-hitter while allowing two walks and one earned run in the complete game. “It shows we won’t give up. We’re a fighting team no matter what.”

The Barbs broke open a tie game with two runs in the fifth and put it out of reach with a five-run sixth. Cassidy Cavazos and Kennedy Latimer were the only Barbs with hits, notching three each, but they benefited from six errors by the Huskies (2-6, 0-1).

Cavazos and Latimer hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the fifth. Cavazos scored on an error, then Latimer scored on a groundout by Naz Dean, who drove in two runs without a hit, to put the Barbs ahead 4-2.

In the sixth, the Naperville North defense unraveled. Emma Hart and Addison McKinney reached on errors, then Alaynna Johnson walked to load the bases. Cavazos tripled them home and advanced when the throw got away from the third baseman. Latimer followed with a triple and scored on a wild pitch.

Naperville North coach Nick Lago said he’s not worried about the team’s ability to figure things out defensively.

“It’s hit or miss,” Lago said. “Sometimes we make some plays. We’ve missed some plays too.”

Lago said that’s been the story at the plate this year as well. The only hit Thursday was a double by Aubrey Marino.

Gabriel Chmiel took the loss. She struck out 10 and walked four. One of the nine runs she allowed was earned.

“She battles every single time she comes out,” Lago said. “I asked her earlier if she wanted to leave, and she just looked at me, like she’s good. She’s tough as nails.”

The Barbs committed two errors in the first two innings, but the defense stepped up later in the game. After Marino’s one-out double in the fourth, Gabby Kenney made a diving stop on a ball and threw Chmiel out at first. Shortstop Johnson tracked a grounder by Ava Ross deep into the hole and got the out to end the last threat of the game for the Huskies.

Rodriguez retired the last 11 Naperville North batters. When the defense starts making more plays, Rodriguez said she feels smoother and more comfortable.

“I feel I can work around the batter a little more,” said Rodriguez, who had five strikeouts. “I have more wiggle room if I don’t have to worry about my defense struggling.”

The Huskies scored both their runs in the second without a hit. Marino and Gabi Chmiel drew one-out walks and moved up to second and third on a fielder’s choice. Marino scored on a wild pitch, and Chmiel scored on an error.

The Barbs scored solo runs in the first and third innings. Cavazos singled and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Dean in the first. In the third, Johnson walked, stole a pair of bases and scored on an error.

DeKalb coach Erica Swan said the players believe in themselves, as evidenced by the comeback Thursday.

“I think they show exactly who they are,” Swan said. “They don’t give up on each other. They’ll stay loud, they’ll stay pesky. I think that they can beat anybody they come against if they play the way they did tonight.”