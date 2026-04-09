Sycamore awards contract for culvert project that could fix flooding issues

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall, City Attorney Keith Foster and Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser talk with each other ahead of a Sycamore City Council meeting on April 6, 2026. (Camden Lazenby)

A six-figure contract for a project that officials believe could help mitigate a flooding risk was unanimously approved by the Sycamore City Council on Monday.

The 2026 Wyman Street box culvert project is expected to replace the Wyman Street culverts with an elliptical storm sewer, according to city documents.

During the meeting on Monday, Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said the initiative “is a long-standing project” that’s been discussed before, while referencing work done by City Engineer Mark Bushnell.

“Mark has been working on this removal of an existing box culvert and some culvert piping along this area that’s had some flooding issues,” Hall said. “It’s maximized its useful life.”

Although the culvert replacement is included as part of the 2026 Motor Fuel Tax project, the contract for this project was put out to bid separately because city officials believe the work is suited for excavating contractors, compared to roadwork-focused companies.

That’s, in part, how Elliott and Wood Inc., an excavating and demolition company from DeKalb, was awarded the contract. The DeKalb-based company’s bid of $105,900 was the lowest of seven bidders, documents show.

DPI Construction was outbid by Elliot and Wood by $2,129. Martam Construction Inc. submitted a bid for $240,270 – almost $70,000 more than the next highest bid.

Elliott and Wood’s bid was 11% above the city’s previous estimate for the project, however.