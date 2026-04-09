Learn how to repair books at upcoming DeKalb workshop

Teens and adults can attend a beginner workshop at the DeKalb Public Library to learn how to repair personal books (Timothy Baran)

Teenagers and adults are invited to a beginner workshop at the DeKalb Public Library to learn how to repair personal books.

The free workshop will begin at 2 p.m. April 13 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to perform simple repairs, assess damage, photocopy missing pages to tip in and archivally test and store delicate items. Attendees will be able to bring in a worn book for assessment and repairs.

Repair techniques include pencil erasing, preventing water damage, book corner reinforcement, torn pages and text alignment, tightening hinges and tipping in a loose page. Library materials will not be repaired. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6106.