DeKalb firefighter dies

DeKalb Fire Station Number 1 with ambulance and fire trucks parked out front on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A DeKalb firefighter/paramedic died Monday while off duty, the city announced Tuesday evening.

The identity of the deceased firefighter, a man, wasn’t known to the public as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. A news release announcement didn’t say how the person died or whether it was while on the job.

DeKalb Fire Chief Luke Howieson said the firefighter’s death happened while the man wasn’t working. He said the city isn’t planning on releasing any further information about cause of death to respect the family’s wishes.

“Our focus remains on supporting the firefighter’s family, friends, and our department members during this difficult time,” the city release said.

Howieson echoed that sentiment again in a phone call late Tuesday.

“I know the community cares,” Howieson said. “There are a lot of people and organizations that have reached out about it, and our heartfelt thanks for that. It’s definitely appreciated. It’s obviously something we never expected to go through, so it’s going to be tough over the next week and in the coming weeks.”

When reached Tuesday night, Mayor Cohen Barnes called the death a “sad state of affairs.”

“To lose one of our firefighters in the city of DeKalb is just crushing,” Barnes said. “Because we have an amazing department, we have an amazing leadership in place, and we have an amazing group of firefighters that spend their days trying to make sure that the city of DeKalb and the region are as safe as possible.”

The mayor urged the public to continue supporting the department’s personnel in the difficult days ahead. He said they’re close-knit like a family.

“It just breaks your heart when you lose one of those amazing individuals,” Barnes said. “Every opportunity we have to show a little bit of grace to our first responders, I would just encourage everyone to take that moment and show that grace because these are people that literally put themselves on the line for the safety of all of us. And in a moment like this, it’s the perfect opportunity for the community to come together and thank them and support them as we come together during this tragedy.”

The funeral will be private, not open to the public, Howieson said.

“The DeKalb Fire Department sincerely appreciates the support and understanding of the community,“ the city’s statement reads. ”Funeral arrangements are pending. Please respect the privacy of the family as they navigate this difficult time.”

Tributes began pouring in on social media Tuesday night from surrounding first responder departments, including in DeKalb County.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in DeKalb as they grieve the loss of one of their own,” the Sycamore Fire Department posted. “There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a firefighter. This job forges a bond that goes far beyond a uniform. And when one of us falls, we all feel it.”

“No matter the patch on our shoulder, we are one family,” the Maple Park Fire Department posted.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters in DeKalb,” the Cortland Fire Department posted.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the DeKalb Fire Department and the friends and family of our lost brother,” the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District posted.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of a brave firefighter who dedicated his life to protecting others,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office posted. “The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. His courage, service, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

This story was updated at 9:36 p.m. April 7, 2026. More updates could occur.