Cortland area solar facility approved by DeKalb County Board

A 2-megawatt commercial solar energy system could be coming to Cortland Township after a March 18, 2026, DeKalb County Board vote. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The DeKalb County officials gave the go-ahead to the developers behind a proposed 2-megawatt commercial solar facility in Cortland Township recently.

If constructed, the commercial solar energy system would be built on a 22-acre property northeast of the intersection of Barber Greene and Fenstermaker roads, according to county documents.

On March 18, the DeKalb County Board voted 18-3 to approve a special use permit request placed by USS Heavenscent Solar, a limited liability company, for the project.

Benjamin Haier, a Democrat from District 5; Rebecca Johnson, a Republican from District 12; and Joseph Marcinkowski, a Republican from District 11, voted against the special permit request.

In a Jan. 15 discussion on the permit request, Cortland Township Trustee Jeff Sabin disputed how representatives of USS Heavenscent Solar described their outreach to the township, documents show.

Speaking on his own behalf, not on behalf of the township, Sabin said he was opposed to the project in January.

His comments, and others, were entered into the record and considered by the DeKalb County Public Hearing Officer, Dale Clark. He gives the DeKalb County Board his recommendation for requests based on county code.

He agreed with a recommendation from county officials to add more screening to a line of trees on the east side of Barber Greene Road. He also recommended that the screening must be installed prior to the solar energy facility’s activation.