RAMP to offer free amplified phones, other support to residents with disabilities

RAMP Disability Resources and Services will offer access to free amplified phones and accessible communication device to residents in Boone, DeKalb, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties through the Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation program (AP photo)

RAMP Disability Resources and Services will offer access to free amplified phones and accessible communication device to residents in Boone, DeKalb, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties through the Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation program.

The program provides deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech disabled individuals specialized equipment to communicate through digital devices and by phone.

RAMP will assist community members with the application process and help select equipment to meet communication needs. The program’s devices include cell phone amplifiers, amplified telephones, CapTel captioned phones and accessible iPhones and iPads. The iPads are available for residents ages five and older.

Applications must be Illinois residents who have a landline or cell phone service. The applicants also must provide an application signed by a medical professional confirming they are unable to use a standard phone.

“The ITAC program ensures that individuals with hearing or speech disabilities have access to the tools they need to communicate with family, healthcare providers, and their communities,” RAMP Disability Resources and Services office support specialist Alexis Shoemaker said in a news release.

The Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation program is required by state law and funded through a monthly landline and wireless phone services surcharge.

RAMP is a United Way member agency that aims to build an inclusive community to encourage individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential.

For information, call 815-756-3202, 815-233-1128 or 815-968-7467.